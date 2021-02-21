Cam Newton gets into heated exchange with young heckler at football camp: 'I'm rich'

Quarterback Cam Newton and a young man got into a back-and-forth heated exchange at a football camp where the former NFL MVP was appearing at. The camp attendee was heckling Newton about being “a free agent” and Newton responded multiple times saying “I’m rich.”

The young camp attendee continued to rip Newton, saying that he was about to become poor, which drew laughs from other participants at the camp. Newton continued to reiterate that he was rich, and then asked the kid if he could talk to his father.

The exchange between Newton and the young kid sparked a social media frenzy on Sunday. Many defended Newton calling the exchange “disrespectful.”

Newton, a three-time Pro Bowler, played the 2020 season with the New England Patriots. He completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,657 yards with eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Newton added 12 scores on the ground for the Patriots, who finished with a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

Newton’s future with the Patriots is up in the air, but it will be interesting to see how his situation plays out. If New England allows Newton to walk, other teams are bound to show interest in the former NFL MVP.