Cam Newton appears to come to grips with his reported imminent Panthers departure

Cam Newton’s future with the Carolina Panthers is continuing to take a turn for the worst after reports emerged that the organization will likely release the quarterback altogether because they’re having difficulty trading him.

The Panthers announced Tuesday that General Manager Marty Hurney granted Newton permission to seek a trade after nine seasons.

CAROLINA PANTHERS LET CAM NEWTON SEEK TRADE, DECISION DOESN’T APPEAR MUTUAL

“Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy,” Hurney said in a statement. “We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

But the decision did not appear to be mutual.

Newton wrote on Instagram later that day that he “never asked for it” and was instead “forced” into it.

The 30-year-old quarterback seemed to come to terms with his imminent departure on Thursday, again posting to Instagram with a video of him training with a caption that read “no need for feelings ever to be in the same place as business.”

But the transition for Newton is proving to be a difficult one after reports emerged that the Panthers may release him altogether.

The Panthers and Cam Newton’s reps were having a hard time finding a trade partner, The Athletic reported, citing league sources. He was reportedly expected to be released “very soon.”

Newton has suffered several injuries that have affected his ability to play since 2016.

He only played two games last season after suffering a lisfranc fracture in his left foot during the preseason.