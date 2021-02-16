Cam Newton admits to spending 'millions' on clothing he 'only wore once'

Cam Newton has caught a lot of slack over the years for his choice of threads off the field but according to the longtime NFL quarterback, like them or not, he’s spent some serious cash to achieve those looks.

Newton, who signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots last season, revealed in one of his vlogs posted to YouTube on Sunday that he’s spent “millions” on clothes he’s only worn once.

“One of my New Years resolutions is to not buy high fashion. I want to be more of a thrift-store shopper,” Newton said. “I want to be more of a vintage shopper. I want to be more of a person that finds gems in stores that are less expensive and to still be able to give it its fine look but I’m still myself.”

He continued: “I’ve spent thousands and thousands of dollars, maybe even millions of dollars on clothes that I only wore once, so to be able to recycle the closest, so to speak, is something that’s challenging.”

Newton’s wardrobe choice was actually criticized this past season by former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia who felt like Newton wasn’t playing well enough to dress in that way.

“You go into this game two touchdowns, four interceptions. You throw, what? Three more interceptions? You get yanked in the second half … There’s nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself?” the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback said back in October.

“I’d be trying to ask the equipment managers put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me into the backdoor and I’ll show up on the field and do the best that I can.”

Garcia added: “When you predict you’re going to win a Super Bowl and you go out and do it where whatever the hell you want. But you know right now, I’m not buying it.”

Newton responded to the criticism, saying that he actually agreed with Garcia’s take.

“You know what’s crazy, I agree with him and the fact that he’s a former player, he has every right to say that,” he said. “I know I come off to so many different people so many different ways, and that’s fine.”