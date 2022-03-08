Calvin Ridley suspension for gambling draws ire toward NFL

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season on Monday after an investigation determined he was betting on games.

Ridley, 27, was entering his fifth year with the Falcons. He only played five games during the 2021 season. He had stepped away from the game in October to focus on his mental well-being.

While the wide receiver was suspended for violating the league’s rules, not everyone seemed to be satisfied with the length. It didn’t appear to sit well with other NFL players and fans.

The NFL said in a statement Ridley was betting on games during a five-day period in November when he was away from the team and on the non-football illness list. The league said no games were compromised as a result of the betting activity.

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success – and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league – than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

The Falcons said in a statement they supported the league’s decision.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office,” the team said.

The wide receiver also commented on the suspension via Twitter.

Ridley is eligible to be reinstated next season.

The NFL suspended former Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw through the 2020 season for gambling on games while he was injured in 2019.