California wildfire forces mother of Warriors head coach to evacuate: ‘Just terrifying’

The mother of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr evacuated from her home in the Los Angeles area as wildfires raged on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Kerr’s 90-year-old mother, Ann, left her Pacific Palisades home as evacuation orders were given. The coach talked about the harrowing situation unfolding after the team’s 114-98 loss to the Miami Heat.

“I want to send my thoughts and condolences to everybody in Los Angeles dealing with the fires,” he said. “My mom lives in Pacific Palisades. She had to evacuate.”

Everett Dayton, a member of the organization’s player development department, lost his family home in the area, Kerr said.

“Everything I’m seeing and reading is just terrifying what’s happening down there,” Kerr said. “So just want to send thoughts to everyone who’s going through the devastation of the fire. Obviously the game is secondary to that and to many things in life. Perspective is important.”

Ann Kerr was among the thousands who were forced to flee the area as three separate fires broke out across the Los Angeles area on Tuesday. The first started near a nature preserve in the inland foothills northeast of Los Angeles. The second occurred in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The third, which began around 10:30 p.m. PT, occurred in the San Fernando Valley.

On Monday, Los Angeles authorities warned of high winds that would plague the region. The winds helped fuel the fires on Tuesday as gusts topping 60 mph were seen in some places, increasing to 70 mph by early Wednesday.

A high-wind warning was in effect for the region through 6 p.m. PT, the weather service read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.