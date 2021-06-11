California mom makes one-handed catch at MLB game while holding baby, goes viral

The San Diego Padres lost to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, but it didn’t stop one fan, a self-described “multitasking momma,” from scoring a big win during the contest.

The California mom and Padres fan went viral after she was captured snagging a foul ball with her bare hand while holding her baby in the other arm at San Diego’s Petco Park.

The catch occurred during the top of the sixth inning when Chicago pinch-hitter Jake Marisnick ripped a pitch off Yu Darvish. The ball caromed off the upper deck and bounced in an aisle – before the mom reached up amid a sea of hands and made the remarkable grab.

“Right-handed grab – baby in tow,” an announcer said.

The Padres posted a video of the catch on Twitter, along with the caption, “Moms are amazing.”

San Diego’s KNSD-TV identified the duo as Lexy Whitmore and her 3-month-old son, Maverick.

Whitmore made the catch while her husband was away training in the Navy Reserve, the station reported. She currently lives in the San Francisco Bay Area but was visiting her hometown of San Diego while he was away.

“So when the guy hit the foul ball, it came down,” Whitmore said after the game. “I saw it bounce, and it — honestly, it just kind of came right to me — I didn’t think it was like this amazing catch — and I didn’t think it would go viral. But it, you know, came to me and there was no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t gonna catch it.”

“When it became this big viral thing and people are sharing, I was kind of surprised, but I think it’s because it’s a little glimpse into all of the multitasking mommas out there that kind of do, you know, all these things on the daily, but it’s just a little clip into that,” the mom continued.

Whitmore noted that her left arm is “kind of buff” because she routinely holds Maverick in that arm while she’s off doing other things, according to KNSD-TV.

She also took aim at those criticizing the catch over fears her baby could have been injured.

“All I have to say is that us moms, we know where our kids are,” Whitmore added. “I knew where he was, and I know I wasn’t putting him in any danger and, if anything, I was keeping him kind of out of danger by catching it.”

The Cubs went on to beat the Padres 3-1.