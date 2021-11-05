California high school apologizes for 106-point football blowout: ‘Final score was unacceptable’

A California high school apologized for running up the score on its opponents in a 106-0 game, which featured a 13-touchdown pass performance from a UCLA recruit and a two-point conversion when the team was leading by 104 points.

Inglewood High School principal Debra Tate said in a statement she and coach Mil’Von James apologized to Inglewood Morningside High School for the rout.

“We did not conduct ourselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable,” Tate said. “Coach James has also offered his apologies to the Morningside High School football program and the larger school community.

“Our administration will work with our coaches to ensure that these mistakes are not repeated in the future, and that the Inglewood High School program conducts itself with the highest level of sportsmanship and integrity going forward.”

Brian Collins, the coach of the opponent, Inglewood Morningside, ripped the school.

“It was a classless move. I told them, ‘Go play St. John Bosco and Mater Dei,'” he told the Los Angeles Times, referring to some of the top high school football teams in the Golden State.

Justyn Martin, the Inglewood quarterback, had committed to UCLA days before the game and threw the remarkable 13 touchdown passes. According to Max Preps, Martin was just two touchdowns short of tying the national high school record of 15 touchdown passes set by Arthur Smith of Nebraska in 1921.

Collins added that the officials asked Inglewood if it would run the clock and the team refused the request. He also said he was surprised Martin played as much as he did after recently announcing his commitment to the Bruins. He called the whole ordeal bad sportsmanship.

Inglewood is one of the best teams in the state, finishing 8-0 during the regular season with the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs next on the schedule.