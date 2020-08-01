Calgary Flames: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Calgary Flames will take on the Winnipeg Jets in a best-of-five series qualifier that could see either team make it out on top.

The Flames and Jets have had an almost identical season with similar strengths and weaknesses. Calgary went 6-3-1 in their last 10 games while Winnipeg was 7-2-1. The Jets have a slight edge, averaging more Goals For (GF) per game, but the Flames put more pucks on net per game.

The Flames lost in their only meeting with the Jets this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NHL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Pacific (3rd)

Record: 36-27-7

Coach: Geoff Ward

**

ROSTER

Forwards:

Mikael Backlund, Sam Bennett, Austin Czarnik, Dillon Dube, Byron Froese, Johnny Gaudreau, Mark Jankowski, Elias Lindholm, Milan Lucic, Andrew Mangiapane, Sean Monahan, Alan Quine, Tobias Rieder, Zac Rinaldo, Buddy Robinson, Derek Ryan, Matthew Tkachuk

Defensemen:

Rasmus Andersson, TJ Brodie, Derek Forbort, Mark Giordano, Erik Gustafsson, Noah Hanifin, Oliver Kylington, Michael Stone, Jusso Valimaki, Alexander Yelesin

Goaltenders:

Jon Gillies, David Rittich, Cam Talbot, Artyom Zagidulin

**

SCHEDULE

The Flames will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Jets in a best of five series.

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 1, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, Aug. 3, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 4:45 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if needed): Thursday, Aug. 6, TBD

Game 5 (if needed): Saturday, Aug. 8, TBD