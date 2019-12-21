Calgary Flames front office executive battling ALS, his wife reveals

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow has been diagnosed with ALS, his wife revealed in a letter posted to the team’s website Wednesday.

Snow, who went from Flames beat write to front office executive, was enrolled in “a clinical trial for the most encouraging ALS gene therapy treatment to come along,” Kelsie Snow wrote in the letter. She said Snow has been in the trial for seven months at the University of Miami and that his right hand and forearm have been the only affected areas thus far.

EX-NHL PLAYER SCOT KLEINENDORST DIES AFTER SUFFERING BRAIN TRAUMA IN INJURY AT PAPER PLANT

“Someone has to be the first person to live with ALS rather than die from it, and one thing I’ve always known about Chris is that he finds a way. No matter the obstacle, no matter how unprecedented the situation may be – he always, always finds a way,” she wrote. “We know that our hockey family will want to help, and we appreciate that so much. Here’s how you can do that.”

Kelsie Snow asked for prayer and positivity in their time of need.

“Be positive and hopeful with us, pray for us in whatever way you pray, and don’t treat us – most especially Chris – differently than you always have. He is the same person today he was yesterday and he will be the same person tomorrow and in two months and beyond. Hug your family, wring all the joy from each moment of your life, play with your children, and be present – all things at which Chris has always been wonderful.

HOCKEY GOALTENDER OUT OF THE HOSPITAL AFTER SUFFERING GRUESOME SLASHING INJURY, BLOOD POURING FROM LEG

“Continue to love us and love our kids. Of all the devastation this diagnosis brought, the idea of telling the two of them they were going to lose their dad was the most crushing. But now we have hope and, we believe, a different story.”

Chris Snow, 38, is in his first season as the Flames’ assistant general manager. He came to Calgary in 2011 and helped bring analytics to the organization. He also helped build out the organization’s hockey research and development department, according to ESPN.

He was the Minnesota Wild’s director of hockey operations from 2006 to 2010.

He thanked his wife for the letter in a tweet Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Before he entered the front office side of the NHL, Snow spent time as an NHL and MLB beat writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune and the Boston Globe.