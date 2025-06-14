Caitlyn Jenner, stuck in Israel after Iran strike, posts pictures of chaos and shelter

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. men’s Olympics gold medalist and current transgender conservative influencer Caitlyn Jenner is trapped in Israel after the nation initiated a strike on Iran Thursday night.

Jenner traveled to the country to attend the Pride Month parade in Tel Aviv scheduled for Friday.

Jenner shared several social media posts declaring allegiance with Israel and showing sites of the country and subsequent chaos.

On Friday evening, Jenner posted about being in bomb shelters in Tel Aviv as Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes against the city.

“We are back in the shelters in Tel Aviv. This looks like it is the third wave of attack from Iran,” Jenner wrote.

In a post on Instagram and X Friday morning, Jenner shared a photo from the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem with a caption that said, “Yesterday in Jerusalem. My heart is with Israel now and forever. Evil shall not prevail!” The post included Israeli and U.S. flag emoji.

In a post later Friday, Jenner shared a photo of missiles flying through the Tel Aviv skyline during Iran’s retaliation strike.

Later on Friday, an Israeli man named Regev Gur posted a photo showing Jenner drinking a glass of wine in a bomb shelter.

“What were you doing with the alarms? Because I’m drinking wine with Caitlyn,” a translation of Gur’s caption said.

An Iranian missile strike Friday night hit cities across Israel, causing serious damage and dozens of injuries.

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, reporting live, described a heavily damaged neighborhood near Israel’s military headquarters, the Kiryat.

He said emergency crews were rushing into buildings to search for people who might still be trapped. Glass covered the sidewalks, and some building floors were either flooded or destroyed.

“One floor was flooded and another completely exploded,” Yingst reported, after speaking with a woman named Noya who was inside the building during the blast. She said the explosion was so powerful it shook the entire building, injuring people and leaving parts of it burned and flooded.

According to Magen David Adom, 34 people were injured in the strikes. A woman in her 60s was critically hurt. A man in his 60s was seriously injured. A man and a woman in their 50s were moderately wounded. Another 30 people had light injuries from the blast and falling debris. Thirteen more were treated for anxiety. All were taken to hospitals.

