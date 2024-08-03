Caitlyn Jenner speaks out on boxing controversy in Olympics: ‘Shame on the IOC’

The hottest topic of conversation in Paris has been the boxing controversy at the Olympic Games.

Imane Khelif, who was barred from the 2023 world championships after tests revealed she had male XY chromosomes, has dominated the women’s 66-kilogram division.

Khelif recently earned a win over Italy’s Angela Carini after Carini forfeited just 46 seconds into a match.

Khelif’s inclusion in the Games has led to discussion about fairness in women’s sports, and it has led to an outcry against Khelif. Many critics say the Algerian should not be competing at the Games.

Caitlyn Jenner, who won the 1976 men’s decathlon as Bruce Jenner, says the ordeal has “hurt” the competition.

“This issue has hurt the Olympic Games so much. … Everyone’s talking about it,” Jenner told Fox News’ “The Story” Friday, adding it has taken away from other accomplishments.

Jenner said Khelif should not be in a women’s category.

“I hate to be so downright rough … but we have to have rules and regulations, and it has to come down to DNA,” she said, saying those with XY chromosomes should be in a men’s competition.

“I think the Olympic committee did absolutely the wrong thing by letting [Khelif] compete,” Jenner added. “Shame on the IOC for not protecting the integrity of women’s sports, and shame on the IOC for not protecting the safety of women’s sports.

Khelif will fight in the next round Saturday against Hungarian Luca Hamori.

The International Olympic Committee defended Khelif’s eligibility Thursday as the gender controversy heated up.

“These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the (International Boxing Association),” the IOC said of Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-Ting fighting in 2023. “Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process.”

According to IBA minutes available on its website, the decision was initially made by the IBA secretary general and CEO. The IBA Board only ratified it afterward and only subsequently requested that a procedure to follow in similar cases in the future be established and be reflected in the IBA Regulations. The minutes also say the IBA should “establish a clear procedure on gender testing.”

