Caitlin Clark’s shooting woes continue as Fever rely on Aliyah Boston’s career night for win over Storm

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark’s struggles on the court continued on Tuesday night as the Indiana Fever needed to lean on a career night from Aliyah Boston to get past the Seattle Storm, 94-86.

Clark scored six points in one of her worst shooting nights since she scored eight points against the Washington Mystics in a game last September. Her career-low was three points against the New York Liberty in a blowout loss last June.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She was 3-of-13 from the floor against the Storm with nine assists, three steals and two boards. She attempted six 3-pointers but came up empty on each shot. Since Thursday’s loss to the Golden State Valkyries, Clark is 1-of-23 from beyond the arc.

“She’ll be fine,” teammate Lexie Hull told reporters after the game, via the Indy Star. “We’re not worried about it. She’s a great shooter, she’s a great player. This happens to every player, every great player. She’ll be fine.”

Boston, the third-year Fever star, had 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals while veteran Kelsey Mitchell had 26 points. Hull had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

FEVER’S SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM CELEBRATES HITTING 1M TIKTOK FOLLOWERS AFTER STICKING UP FOR CAITLIN CLARK

The Fever needed every basket to halt the Storm’s winning streak. Seattle came into the game with a three-game winning streak and winners of six of their last seven.

Skylar Diggins had 22 points and six assists for the Storm. Erica Wheeler added 20 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Indiana got back to .500 with the win at 7-7. Seattle fell to 9-6.