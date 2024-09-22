Caitlin Clark’s autographed WNBA Draft card sells for record-breaking amount

In April, the Indiana Fever had the top overall pick in the WNBA Draft for a second consecutive year.

The franchise elected to use the highly coveted pick on Caitlin Clark, which added the consensus top prospect to its roster.

While WNBA Draft rookie cards have typically been manufactured every year, Clark’s card has commanded an unusually high price.

The card sold at an auction for an estimated $84,000.

The one-of-a-kind card also features Clark’s autograph.

Clark’s card surpassed the record for the priciest women’s basketball card on record, which was set earlier this year when someone handed over $78,000 for an autographed 2022 Bowman University Caitlin Clark Superfractor.

Clark’s highly sought WNBA draft rookie card shows Clark standing on a stage and posing for a photo as she holds her Fever jersey moments after her name was called at the draft.

The “Blue Viper” variation of Clark’s Panini Instant branded card is the first time she was featured on a card with a Fever jersey.

It becomes the second-highest selling card in women’s sports history. More than two decades ago, tennis icon Serena Williams‘ NetPro autograph patch card sold for $266,400. The card included a piece of one of Williams’ match-worn tennis outfits.

After the Fever finished the 2023 season with 13 wins and failed to qualify for the postseason, Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and 2023 top draft pick Aliyah Boston helped reverse the franchise’s fortunes. Indiana ended the 2024 regular season with a 20-20 record.

Clark finished the regular season averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Her assist average was the highest in the league in 2024. Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sunaveraged 7.9 assists per game, which ranked second in the WNBA this season.

Clark and the Fever recently clinched a playoff berth. Indiana’s first-round series against the Sun starts Sunday.

