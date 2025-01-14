Caitlin Clark’s alleged stalker has contentious 1st hearing with Indiana judge

A Texas man who was arrested for allegedly stalking and sending sexually violent messages to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had a disruptive hearing on Wednesday as he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Michael Lewis entered Marion County Superior Court, leaned back in his chair and told Judge Angela Davis he was “guilty as charged,” according to ESPN.

Davis suggested to Lewis that he exercised his right to remain silent and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf as she wasn’t going to accept anything else in an initial hearing, according to the report.

Lewis was ordered held on $50,000 bail and to stay away from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Hinkle Fieldhouse – where the Fever and the Butler Bulldogs play, respectively. Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, is an assistant on Butler’s men’s basketball team.

Lewis, 55, was charged with stalking threatening sexual battery or death, FOX 59 reported, citing court documents. The charge is considered to be a Level 5 felony. He could face up to six years in prison if convicted.

Lewis allegedly sent Clark sexually violent messages through his X account. One message said he had been driving around her house multiple times and encouraged her “not to call the law just yet.” He also allegedly spoke of going to a Fever game and sitting behind the bench.

Authorities talked to Lewis about the messages on Jan. 8, according to the station. He reportedly told authorities he was going to Indianapolis for vacation and downplayed the number of messages he sent to the WNBA sharpshooter.

Lewis told authorities the messages weren’t threatening and called it a “fantasy-type thing” and a “joke.”

Clark reportedly alerted authorities to the messages and said she had become fearful over the words sent to her.

“t takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don’t,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, via FOX 59. “In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence.”

The arrest of Lewis came nearly a month after an Oregon man pleaded guilty to stalking UConn Huskies women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers.

Robert Cole Parmalee, 40, was arrested in August and was found with an engagement ring and lingerie while walking near Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. He said he intended to marry Bueckers.