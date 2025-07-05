Caitlin Clark to miss fifth straight game with groin injury

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark is set to miss her fifth straight game with a groin injury on Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks, as she is listed to be out on the team’s injury report ahead of the matchup.

Clark has been out since a June 26 game against the Sparks, which the Fever lost 85-75.

It will be the ninth regular-season game she misses this year, and 10th overall including the Commissioner’s Cup final. She previously sat out five games earlier in the season because of a left quad strain.

Clark never missed a game prior to this season during her pro or college career.

Fever head coach Stephanie White said Friday that Clark went through some drills but was not at full speed in practice. White added that Clark was going to be evaluated Saturday morning.

Clark has averaged 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and five rebounds per game this season

The Fever hold a 9-8 record and have won four of their last five games heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Sparks.