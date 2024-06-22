Caitlin Clark slows roll on championship expectations: ‘Everybody just loves instant satisfaction’

Despite the Indiana Fever getting the most popular women’s basketball player maybe ever in the WNBA Draft, they were never going to be legitimate contenders.

No, not even Caitlin Clark, despite being the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, could take the Fever that far over the hump – they did own the No. 1 pick for a reason.

However, after the Fever won their third-straight game earlier this week, with Clark posting a monstrous 18-point, 12-rebound, six-assist performance, the tides changed for some.

But Clark wants everyone to take a chill pill.

“I think everybody just loves instant satisfaction in our world. No one came in here and said we were going to be WNBA champions from day one in our locker room. That was never our goal. Our goal was to get back to the playoffs and we’re fighting for that every single night,” Clark said earlier this week.

“This is the first time we’ve won four home games in a row since 2015. You have to have perspective on things, and that goes for life too. Like, have perspective on life. And there just needs to be solid perspective on what this team can accomplish.”

The winning streak reached four on Friday with a win over the Atlanta Dream and has put Indiana at 7-10 on the young season. But Clark seemed to insinuate that the rough start was almost expected by herself and her teammates.

“We had the hardest schedule to start. We didn’t get to practice much, and we’re playing with the most inexperienced team in the WNBA,” Clark said.

But now, they are “starting to click and build some chemistry.”

“It’s one day at a time. But like I said, everybody loves instant satisfaction. But, sure, we would have probably loved that too. But I think we all kept a good perspective on knowing we need to get better one step at a time and that’s what we’re going to continue to do even though we’ve won three in a row at home here.”

The Fever take on the Chicago Sky on Sunday, just a week after Angel Reese was hit with a flagrant foul against Clark in their latest matchup.

The Fever take on the Chicago Sky on Sunday, just a week after Angel Reese was hit with a flagrant foul against Clark in their latest matchup.