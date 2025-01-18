Caitlin Clark sits with Taylor Swift in suite at Chiefs game after past invitation

Caitlin Clark has finally taken Taylor Swift up on an offer to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game together.

Clark was seen in the same suite as Swift at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs’ divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday.

It is the first time that Clark and Swift have been seen at a game together, after Clark claims she was invited by Swift to join in earlier this season.

Clark, a lifelong Chiefs fan, said in her interview for Time Magazine Athlete of The Year interview that Swift and Travis Kelce extended the invitation to Clark when she went to watch Swift’ Eras Tour concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in early November.

Clark said she’e see three of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts, including two straight nights when Swift was in Indianapolis in November. While she was there, Clark said fans tossed her so many friendship bracelets that when she put them all on, it cut off her blood circulation.

“I had a ton, all the way up the arm. I had to take them off. My circulation was getting cut off,” Clark said at the Women’s Leadership Summit in November. “Everyone was just chucking their bracelets at me.”

At that summit, Clark also revealed that Swift is her favorite musical artist.

Kelce said during an episode on his podcast, “New Heights,” that he met Clark at one of those concerts. He later invited Clark on the podcast herself for a wide-ranging interview.

Clark was also recently pictured next to Swift on the cover of Time Magazine’s recent Inspiring Women special edition issue at the end of October. Clark and Swift were the only two figures on the top row, and Clark was the most highly placed athlete above veteran sports icons Serena Williams and Megan Rapinoe.

The reemergence of a previous social media post by Clark while she was in college has also brought the fan bases of her closer figures together.

“Taylor Swift welcome to the good side,” Clark wrote Sept. 24, 2023, in a post on X right after Swift went public with her relationship with Kelce in September 2023.

An influx of interest in Clark by Swift fans occurred after a controversial podcast episode that was conducted by Clark’s arch-rival Angel Reese in October.

Reese, who has played emotional, high-stakes games against Clark dating back to college and has made off-the-court comments about Clark’s fans, hosted Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, who is a promotional model, media personality, on-air host and entertainment journalist on Instagram.

During the appearance, Nicole claimed she has received hate for the relationship ever since Kelce began to date Swift instead of her.

That interview ignited a widely debated controversy on social media, with some defending Nicole and sympathizing with her for the alleged hate she received. However, others, and many who openly identify as Swift fans, criticized Nicole and Reese for the interview.

Many of those same Swift fans declared themselves fans of Clark in response to Reese’s interview. Clark and Reese have one of the hottest rivalries in women’s sports at the moment, as their respective fan bases have been passionately opposed to each other for over a year.

Clark has also been linked to Swift’s political beliefs.

Earlier in Clark’s rookie season, she liked Swift’s Instagram post that announced the singer’s endorsement of Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.

However, Clark did not endorse a candidate herself when asked about liking Swift’s endorsement of Harris. Clark instead responded with a message about the importance of telling people to vote.

“I think, for myself, I have this amazing platform,” she told reporters at an Indiana Fever team press conference on Sept. 11. “So, I think the biggest thing would be is to encourage people to register to vote. I think this is the second time I could vote in an election. That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have – the same thing Taylor did.

“And I think, continue to educate yourself on the candidates that we have, policies that they’re supporting. I think that’s the biggest thing you can do. And that’s what I would recommend to every single person that has the opportunity in our country.”