Caitlin Clark scores career-high 35 points, sets WNBA rookie single-season scoring record

Caitlin Clark put on an incredible shooting display as she toppled another WNBA rookie record in the Indiana Fever’s 110-109 victory over the Dallas Wings in their final home game of the regular season.

Clark had a career-high 35 points as she broke the WNBA mark for most points scored by a rookie in a single season. Seimone Augusts set the bar 18 years ago when she scored 744 points in her first season with the Minnesota Lynx.

As Indiana wrapped up the win, Clark had 761 points. She was 10 of 22 from the field with six 3-pointers. She broke the rookie record on a 3-pointer and contributed eight assists and three steals.

Clark and Kelsey Mitchell each had 15 points at halftime. Mitchell finished with 30 points. Aliyah Boston had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Dallas had Indiana on the ropes for most of the game. The Wings took a two-point lead into the half. The teams traded baskets to open up the third quarter, and the Fever held a one-point lead at the end of the period.

Clark then took over in the fourth quarter. She went on a 7-0 run by herself and gave the Fever a nine-point lead. The ability to turn the game around on a dime is what proved to be the difference-maker.

Three Wings starters scored at least 20 points. Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale each scored 27 points and Natasha Howard added 26 points. But it wasn’t enough.

Dallas had already been eliminated from postseason contention coming into the game. They end the season on the road against the Las Vegas Aces next week.

Indiana also has one more game on the schedule as they hit the road to take on the Washington Mystics.

