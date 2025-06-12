Caitlin Clark revives Reggie Miller’s notorious choke sign as Pacers mount comeback in Game 3 of NBA Finals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark made her presence felt in Indiana once again Wednesday night, but not with her basketball skills.

Instead, the Fever star was at her home arena to take in Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was yet another comeback for Indiana, which, after trailing 89-84 through three, outscored OKC, 32-18, in the final 12 minutes.

So, Clark decided to pull out the most infamous gesture in Indiana — the choke sign.

Reggie Miller famously pulled it off during the 1990s, and Tyrese Haliburton used it after what he thought was a game-winning buzzer beater in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Instead, it was ruled a game-tying two, but the Pacers won in overtime to complete the comeback.

So, after this comeback, Clark mimicked what has now become a Pacers tradition.

The victory gave the Pacers, who entered the series a huge underdog, a 2-1 lead with Game 4 on their home court Friday night.

Haliburton finished the game with 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting, including four made threes. He was also one rebound away from a triple-double after dishing out 11 assists. On the defensive end, Haliburton had two steals and one block.

But this series has proven to be one that requires bench depth, and Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was up for the challenge.

Mathurin dropped 27 points, leading the Pacers in that category after an efficient 9 of 12 from the field with 7 of 8 made free throws in 22 minutes. He also had four rebounds and one assist.

Pascal Siakam was also in the 20-point club, going 8-of-14 from the field, while making five of six free throws for 21 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

