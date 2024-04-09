Caitlin Clark receives sweet 2-word message from boyfriend after Iowa loss

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark received a sweet two-word message from her boyfriend Connor McCaffrey on social media following the Hawkeyes’ loss to South Carolina in the national championship.

Clark did everything she could to help Iowa win, including putting together 30-point performance and breaking the record for most points scored in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament all time — a record previously held by Tennessee legend Chamique Holdsclaw.

McCaffrey posted a photo of Clark walking off the floor and toward the tunnel on his Instagram Stories.

“My GOAT,” he captioned the picture.

She got Iowa off to a hot start with a seven-point lead in the first quarter, but South Carolina clawed back in the second.

The Gamecocks continued to pile on throughout the second half and played tough defense on Clark and the rest of her Iowa teammates. At the end of the night, Clark and the Hawkeyes watched the confetti fall on South Carolina as they celebrated their second title in three years.

In about a week, Clark will lead the next generation of WNBA superstars. She’s likely to be the No. 1 overall pick when the draft begins.

“The emotions will probably hit me over the next couple days,” she said. “I don’t have much time to sit around and sulk and be upset. I don’t think that’s what I’m about either. Yeah, I’m sad we lost this game, but I’m also so proud of myself, I’m so proud of my teammates, I’m so proud of this program. There’s a lot to be proud of.”

Clark posted one final farewell message to Iowa after the game as well.

“I’ll miss ya,” she wrote on Instagram.

