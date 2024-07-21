Caitlin Clark reacts to her image on hood of NASCAR’s Josh Berry’s vehicle

Josh Berry will have Caitlin Clark on the hood of his No. 4 car on Sunday as he tries to drive his Stewart-Haas Ford to Victory Lane at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis.

The Clark-inspired vehicle was the talk of the NASCAR Cup Series during the week. Clark was asked about it during WNBA All-Star media day on Friday.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Is this real?” the Indiana Fever rookie told WISH-TV. “I want to drive the car. So, sometime maybe I have to take a spin, but it’s super cool. . . . Hopefully it brings good vibes, and we get the W.

“Honestly, I grew up watching NASCAR. My mom was kind of involved in it. So I was a really big fan growing up. It’s super cool.”

Panini helped put Clark on Berry’s car as one of his sponsors. Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials tried to get her out to the track for the Indy 500 in May but the Fever were mostly away from Indianapolis at the start of the season.

The next best thing occurred.

“Obviously, starting our partnership with Panini has been really cool, they have a huge presence in NASCAR and in sports in general,” Berry said. “For them to use the hood of our race car to draw attention to the Caitlin Clark collection that’s out is really cool. I think it’s been a popular week on social media for our No. 4 car.”

Clark has been one of the most talked-about athletes over the course of the year as she broke records in college basketball and made new benchmarks in the WNBA.

A win for Berry would be the icing on the cake as he looks to make the NASCAR Playoffs.

Heading into Indianapolis, he sits in 21st place – five spots out of the last playoff position. A win would go a very long way down the stretch.

