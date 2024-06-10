Caitlin Clark races into WNBA record books after performance vs Mystics

Caitlin Clark’s performance in the Indiana Fever’s close win against the Washington Mystics was history-making, and after the game she etched her name even further into the WNBA record books.

The Fever rookie sat at 202 points, 76 assists and 64 rebounds in just 12 games. She became the fastest WNBA player to reach at least 200 points and 50 assists in league history, according to Bleacher Report via Stat Mamba on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Indiana won the game 85-83 over the Mystics. She also tied a WNBA record with seven made 3-pointers and joined New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu as the only WNBA players to put up a 30-5-5 stat line as rookies.

VIEW THE POST ON X.

“It felt good to shoot the ball well,” Clark said after the game. “I feel like even my misses were right there.”

The performance was followed up by reports that indicated Clark would be left off of the U.S. Olympic national women’s basketball roster.

NFL MVP ON CAITLIN CLARK: ‘WHY ARE WE ACTING AS IF SHE’S AMERICA’S SWEETHEART’ IN WNBA?

Clark was the No. 1 pick of the WNBA Draft in April after leading Iowa to back-to-back national championship games and setting the mark for all-time scoring in college basketball. She was unable to attend national training camp in Cleveland after she was invited because Iowa was in the Final Four.

Over the last two years, Clark has drawn millions of new fans to the game. The Iowa-South Carolina national championship was the most-watched women’s college basketball game and her games with the Fever are among the top in WNBA ratings this season, not to mention the fan support she’s received at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and elsewhere.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead, the U.S. Olympic roster will be loaded with veterans looking to grab the team its 10th gold medal, and possibly its eighth straight.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.