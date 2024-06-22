Caitlin Clark pours cold water on ‘rivalry’ with Angel Reese

On the court, Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese has become must-watch television – but off the court, there apparently isn’t as much noise as there’s made out to be.

The two WNBA rookies stole national headlines last year after Reese taunted Clark with a “you can’t see me” celebration and pointed at her ring finger in the closing seconds of LSU’s title victory over Iowa.

Clark and the Hawkeyes got revenge in the Elite 8 this past season, but lost the national championship again, this time to South Carolina.

As pros, Clark has Reese’s number, as the Indiana Fever are 2-0 against Reese’s Chicago Sky.

The two will face off again on Sunday in what is sure to be a highly viewed contest.

But despite the storylines and the eyeballs, Clark says there is no rivalry between herself and Reese.

“I’m pretty sure that the only people who view this as a rivalry is all of you,” Clark told reporters after her Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream on Friday night. ‘For us, it’s just a game of basketball. That’s what it is. If it’s going to help move the game forward, then absolutely. That’s amazing. That’s what it should be. People can talk about it.”

Shortly after that 2023 title game, Clark said Reese should not have been criticized “at all.”

“I compete, she competed. It was a super, super fun game. I think that’s what’s going to bring more people to our game,” Clark said at the time.

In February, Reese said the two were “cool.” They were spotted together at the WNBA Draft as well.

Reese did, however, seem to take a jab at Clark on social media last month, but her mother said it was directed toward the media.

Tipoff between the two teams will be 4 p.m. ET in Chicago.

