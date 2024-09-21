FOX Sports 

Caitlin Clark playoff tickets cost more than entire 2023 WNBA finals combined

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is the hottest ticket in women’s basketball – literally. 

The Rookie of the Year favorite helped the Fever secure the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016, and Clark will make her playoff debut against the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon. 

But fans hoping to see the former Iowa star at Mohegan Sun Arena will have to pay a historically higher price than before. 

According to data collected by the ticket marketplace TickPick, the cheapest ticket price available to see a Round 1 game between the Fever and Sun this season is $133. That is more expensive than the total cost to attend every game of the 2023 WNBA Finals at $131.

The series between the Las Vegas Aces, the defending champions, and the New York Liberty saw the lowest ticket prices range between $25 and $40 for the four-game final. 

Clark’s impact on the league and women’s basketball as a whole has been undeniable. The Fever’s average attendance of just under 17,000 leads the WNBA, and 10 of their games have set league TV viewership records — many in front of sellout crowds. 

The Fever closed out the regular season with another record, playing in front of a crowd of 20,711 fans – the largest attendance in WNBA history.  

The Sun host the Fever on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. 

