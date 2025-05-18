Caitlin Clark notches triple-double in Fever’s rout of Sky to begin 2025 WNBA season

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indiana Fever are off to a red-hot start to the 2025 WNBA season, taking down the Chicago Sky, 93-58, behind Caitlin Clark’s triple-double.

Clark picked up right where she left off in 2024. The reigning Rookie of the Year did it all for a new-look Fever team on its home court in Indianapolis.

Clark finished the game with 20 points after shooting 6-for-13 from the field with four made 3-pointers, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead her team to victory.

She was also doing it on the defensive end, too, registering four blocks and two steals in 32 minutes.

And while Clark was the team’s leading scorer, she had help from her fellow starters, including guard Kelsey Mitchell, whose savvy with the ball in her hands led to 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting.

Aliyah Boston, who built great chemistry with Clark during the 2024 campaign, also had a double-double, picking up 13 rebounds and 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

Natasha Howard proved to be a problem in the paint for Chicago, scoring 15 points with five rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Chicago star Angel Reese struggled to begin the season. She was just 5 of 14 from the field, though she led the game with 17 rebounds. She finished with 12 points.

It was a poor shooting day all around for the Sky, though. The team shot 29.1% (23-for-79) to the Fever’s 46.7%.

This is the way new head coach Stephanie White wanted to kick off the season, using Clark to anchor an offense with multiple scoring options.

There was a moment during the game, however, where tensions ran high and Clark was called for a flagrant foul after intentionally fouling Reese hard in the paint. Reese did not take it lightly either, getting up off the court and going at Clark, who wasn’t looking for a confrontation.

Referees reviewed the common foul and upgraded it to flagrant after seeing Clark’s left arm appear to push Reese in the back. Reese got two free throws with Chicago retaining possession.

