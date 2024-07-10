Caitlin Clark jokes ‘nobody reached out’ following historic WNBA triple-double

Caitlin Clark brought some jokes to Indiana Fever practice on Tuesday as the team prepared for its Wednesday matinée against the Washington Mystics.

Clark was asked whether anyone had reached out to her following her historic triple-double performance in a win over the league-leading New York Liberty on Saturday.

“No. No text messages, nothing. Nobody reached out,” she said deadpan, via Clutch Points.

Clark appeared to be having more fun as she gained her footing in the league. It was only a few weeks ago when she appeared to lament that no WNBA veterans have been giving her advice while they were on the court together.

“Nobody gives me advice in games,” Clark said, after a loss to the Seattle Storm back in June. “I wish.”

Since then, Clark has been seen talking extensively with Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi during their matchup and Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum after their game.

Clark and her Fever teammates also went viral earlier this week for their weight-room TikTok video. Aliyah Boston and Katie Lou Samuelson were also a part of the video. Clark struggled trying to hit 140 pounds on a leg exercise.

Samuelson was seen in the media scrum on Tuesday and asked Clark if she would participate in more TikTok videos.

“Remains to be seen. Can’t give away all my secrets,” she said with a smile.

