Caitlin Clark hits the floor on hard screen from WNBA MVP

Caitlin Clark may have gotten her true “Welcome to the WNBA” moment on Saturday during the Indiana Fever’s third straight loss of the season on the road against the New York Liberty.

Clark led the Fever with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting in what appeared to be her best game so far this year. However, in the first quarter, she got a taste of what’s to come while playing defense.

Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot came down the floor looking to drive. Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones came over to set a screen, so no matter which way Vandersloot wanted to drive, Clark was going to get picked.

Vandersloot went to her left and Clark ran right into the chest of the 6 feet, 4 inch reigning WNBA MVP, Stewart. Clark folded and hit the deck.

After the Fever lost to the Liberty on Thursday night, Clark talked about the physicality of the league.

“The physicality is definitely up there. … I’m easily pushed off screens,” she said, via ESPN. “The game seems a little fast for me right now. The more I play and the more comfortable I get, it’s going to slow down a little bit. It will be easier for me to make reads, see things develop.”

Regardless of the speed of the game, Clark looked more comfortable on Saturday afternoon at the Barclays Center.

She made four 3-pointers and though she was hit with eight turnovers, a lot of the turnovers were passes that had just gone off her teammates’ fingertips. Over time, the Fever will be expected to be more poised.

Indiana still needs to win.

The Fever have not won a regular-season game since Sept. 10 – the final game of last season.

