Caitlin Clark gets poked in eye, shoved to ground in skirmish with Sun players

A WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun was chippy until the third quarter when tensions between the two teams boiled over.

Fever star Caitlin Clark was being guarded by Sun guard Jacy Sheldon. As Clark backed Sheldon down at the top of the key, Sheldon poked Clark in the eye. Clark was upset with the move from Sheldon and pushed her away in fury.

As Clark complained, Sun guard Marina Mabrey came over and shoved Clark to the ground as she had her back turned. Fever and Sun players came over to break up the skirmish.

Clark seemed to be OK as she went back to the bench and waited for the referees to determine their next course of action.

Sheldon’s common foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul. The referees called offsetting technicals on Clark and Sun veteran Tina Charles. Mabrey was also hit with a technical foul and avoided ejection.

Clark and Sheldon had been aggressive with each other throughout the night. Their rivalry goes back to their college days when Clark was with Iowa and Sheldon was at Ohio State.

Later, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham wrapped up Sheldon under the basket on a hard foul in the fourth quarter. The two got into their own brouhaha under the basket. Both players were ejected.

Indiana won the game, 88-71. Clark finished with 20 points and six assists.

Clark was in the midst of her second game since her return from injury. She lit up the lamp against the New York Liberty over the weekend when she scored 32 points on 11-of-20 from the field. She made seven 3-points in the victory.

Indiana was able to go back to 6-5 on the season with the victory over the Sun. Connecticut are now 3-8 and sitting toward the bottom of the WNBA standings.