Caitlin Clark, Fever teammates’ mental toughness questioned after loss

Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides put Caitlin Clark and the rest of her team on notice following the team’s 102-66 loss to the New York Liberty on Thursday night.

Sides told reporters after the game the team needs to be tougher mentally.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“If somebody keeps punching you, you’ve got to be able to respond to it,” Sides said, via Athlon Sports. “You’ve gotta give some of that back. And that’s where we are. We’ve got to get to another level of mental toughness.

“We just have to get better. More mentally tough.”

Frustrations grew for the Fever as the team committed 13 turnovers. Fever forward Aliyah Boston and Liberty star Jonquel Jones battled underneath the basket all game long. Indiana also missed crucial shots in the third quarter when the team was getting back into the game.

In the fourth quarter, after Indiana cut the deficit to just 11 points, the Liberty went on a 13-2 run to start the frame and never looked back.

ATLANTA DREAM SHIFT MATCHUPS WITH FEVER TO NBA ARENA, GIVING MORE FANS OPPORTUNITY TO WATCH CAITLIN CLARK

Indiana shot 36.7% from the floor, including 26.3% from 3-point range.

Clark had nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and three turnovers. She didn’t speak to reporters after the game.

“I have great perspective of everything, and I think the same is true of my college career,” she said before the game. “There were some moments that were absolutely amazing, and there were some moments where I was not happy with how I played and how I performed and how my team performed. But that’s just life. That’s just basketball.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Indiana dropped to 0-2 to start the season. The Liberty improved to 2-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.