Caitlin Clark expected to return for Fever against Valkyries after five-game absence

After missing the last five games, Caitlin Clark appears on the cusp of returning to the court for the Indiana Fever.

Head coach Stephanie White told reporters on Tuesday that she expects her star point guard to be available against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday night at home.

“If there’s no setbacks after today, I anticipate her being available,” White said.

Clark admitted it’s been hard watching her team from the sideline, so she enjoyed a full practice on Monday with her teammates.

“Yeah, I just think it’s nice to get back out there and get into the flow of playing with my teammates again,” she said. “It’s going to be fun to get back out there hopefully and just feel things again.”

The question is what White will do in terms of Clark’s minutes if she is indeed available on Tuesday night.

Clark has noticed in the past she doesn’t like minutes restrictions when she’s healthy enough to play. However, she understands White has to do her job to make sure the Fever come away with the victory.

“I don’t know the type of minutes I’m going to get and what it will look like, but just compete and play hard,” Clark said. “This is going to be a team that’s moving constantly, so just be aware and active. Bring energy. It’s hard sitting out for a few weeks, so I’m definitely excited to get back out there.”

Clark added that she hopes for a “decent amount” of minutes if she plays, preferably in the “upper-20s.”

“Depends on how I feel and how the game goes, and what the team needs as well,” she said.

The Fever have gone 3-2 in Clark’s latest absence this season. She missed five games earlier in the year with a left quad strain.

White discussed how her team has looked since Clark, who the offense usually runs through when she’s on the court, has been sidelined.

“First and foremost, our defensive energy and effort had been really good,” she said. “Our mobility, our activity level, our ability to execute schemes, for the most part, had been really good. We’ve had defensive versatility, and I love offensively how the ball’s moving. Multiple players getting touches, we’re moving the ball side to side. We’re getting high-percentage looks, and that’s been a part of just conversations as ‘C’ gets back on the floor.”

In the nine games she has played this season, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and five rebounds per game.

In the nine games she has played this season, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and five rebounds per game.