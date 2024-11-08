Caitlin Clark expected to join David Letterman for his lecture series as busy offseason continues

Caitlin Clark’s first season in the WNBA might be done, but she has a busy slate in her first offseason, which now includes a lecture with a prominent late-night talk show host.

Clark is expected to be on stage with David Letterman in December for a lecture series at Ball State in Indiana.

Letterman, who has been hosting the lecture series at his alma mater since 2008, will have Clark with him as part of his “David Letterman Distinguished Professional Lecture and Workship Series” on Dec. 2 at Emens Auditorium on campus.

University President Geoffrey S. Mearns released a statement announcing Clark’s appearance with Letterman.

“David Letterman is our University’s most famous graduate,” the statement read. “He is a native Hoosier and a national icon, and Caitlin Clark has quickly become a beloved Hoosier and national star. I anticipate their conversation will be very special. On behalf of Ball State, we are honored to host them.”

Letterman’s lecture series has had many special guests over the years, including Oprah and Rachel Maddow.

As the statement reads, Clark has quickly become a star in Indiana after being selected by the WNBA’s Fever with the first overall pick.

She helped the Fever reach the playoffs while breaking numerous league records in the process, as she went on to win Rookie of the Year.

Among those records were the most points scored and most three-pointers made by a rookie, while also setting the WNBA single-season record with 337 assists.

Letterman was among many celebrities who attended a Fever home game this season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and they were seen together after the game as well.

Clark has enjoyed herself since her record-setting season, playing some golf, enjoying a Taylor Swift concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in her new home city and making an appearance with teammates as new head coach Stephanie White was introduced by the Fever last week.

Meanwhile, the new Unrivaled Basketball League, a 3-on-3 concept that was co-founded by WNBA All-Stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is rumored to have a massive deal out for Clark to play in their inaugural season in January.

Clark is a hot commodity on and off the court.

