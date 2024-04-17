Caitlin Clark celebrates WNBA Draft, first overall selection in NYC with ‘fav person in the world’

Caitlin Clark, the WNBA’s newest star, and boyfriend Connor McCaffery spent the night out in New York City celebrating her selection as the first overall pick, which will see the former Iowa star begin her pro career with the Indiana Fever.

Clark, 22, posted several images to her Instagram Stories, including one that featured a set of pictures of her and McCaffery, a former Iowa men’s basketball player and the son of head coach Fran McCaffery.

“My fav person in the world,” Clark wrote in the post.

Earlier in the day, McCaffery gushed over Clark’s draft day outfit, which was Prada from head-to-toe. According to a report from Business Insider, the entire ensemble was valued at around $17,000.

Clark shared several other snaps on social media, including one with former teammate Kate Martin, who was selected 18th overall by the defending WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

“There are a lot of emotions right now,” Martin said in an interview on ESPN. “I’m really happy to be here. I was here to support Caitlin, but I was hoping to hear my name called. All I wanted was an opportunity and I got it. I’m really excited.”

A big night for the Iowa Hawkeyes was headlined by Clark’s first overall selection by the fever.

After a historic season, Clark led Iowa to the NCAA women’s college basketball national championship game. The Hawkeyes fell short yet again, this time to Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks.

Clark finished her college career with a total of 3,951 points, including 548 three-pointers made on 1,452 attempts for a 37.7% mark from beyond the arc.

