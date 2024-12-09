Caitlin Clark celebrates Chiefs’ wild win over Chargers: ‘Bank is open’

Caitlin Clark was among the Kansas City Chiefs fans who held their breath as kicker Matthew Wright’s game-swimming field goal went off the post and through the uprights on Sunday night.

Wright’s kick clinched the AFC West division for the Chiefs as they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers for the second time this season.

Clark was also ecstatic.

“Bank is open …. CHIEFSSSSSSSSSSS,” the Indiana Fever star wrote on X.

Clark has been a longtime Chiefs fan and expressed as much last year when she appeared on ESPN’s “Manningcast,” when the team took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan since I was a young girl,’’ she said, via USA Today. “My brother was a Chiefs fan, my dad was a Chiefs fan, I had cousins in Kansas City who were Chiefs fans.

“So, there was an embarrassing picture of me in all Chiefs gear floating around earlier today.’’

CHIEFS WIN AFC WEST FOR 9TH STRAIGHT SEASON AFTER GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL GOES THEIR WAY

For the Chiefs, their reign as AFC West champs increased to nine straight years. This year has been a bit more challenging as injuries have plagued the offense as the team has won multiple games by just a handful of points.

“I am proud of the guys, I mean the coaches (and) when (chairman & CEO) Clark (Hunt) gives us the opportunity to do this, or (president) Mark Donovan and (general manager) Brett Veach,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “I mean we are all in this together trying to make this – and it’s not easy, it’s not an easy thing. Every year is a little different on how we’ve gotten there.

“I’m proud of our guys for just hanging in there (because) we’ve had so many tight games more so than some of these other years. The guys keep hanging in there and feeling like good things are going to happen and keep battling.”