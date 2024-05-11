Caitlin Clark attends Pacers-Knicks playoff game with Fever teammates in suite

Caitlin Clark is already getting the superstar treatment in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Fever selected Clark, the NCAA’s all-time points leader, with the first overall pick in last month’s WNBA Draft.

She’s only played in two preseason games, but she’s already a star in town.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clark and several Fever teammates attended the Pacers’ playoff game against the New York Knicks in a suite Friday night.

After Tyrese Haliburton drilled a 3-pointer, the camera panned to Clark celebrating.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

The Pacers entered the game down 2-0 in the series, losing both games at Madison Square Garden. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle placed a lot of the blame on the refs, sending in 78 clips of plays to the NBA for review, including 49 from Game 2.

ILLINOIS STAR, NBA PROSPECT TERRENCE SHANNON JR. ORDERED TO FACE TRIAL ON RAPE CHARGE

Carlisle said the refs were biased against “small market” teams and was fined $35,000.

Clark’s superstardom in Indiana began almost immediately. Her jersey sales set Fanatics records for the most sales ever for a rookie.

Apparently, Tim McGraw was one of the fans to get one. He wore Clark’s Fever jersey during a recent concert at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where both the Fever and Pacers play.

Clark dropped 21 points in her preseason debut, but her WNBA career will officially begin Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun on the road.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her first home game with the Fever will be Thursday against the New York Liberty, who lost in the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces last season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.