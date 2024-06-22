Caitlin Clark among top vote-getters for WNBA All-Star Game

The proof is still in the pudding – the fans want to see Caitlin Clark.

The No. 1 pick of April’s WNBA Draft has the second-most votes for the associaton’s All-Star Game, only trailing defending WNBA Finals MVP A’ja Wilson.

The WNBA announced that Wilson, who leads the league with 27.9 points per game, leads the way with 217,773 votes, while Clark follows closely behind with 216,427.

Clark is averaging 16.3 points and 6.2 assists per game, the latter of which ranks third in the league. Both numbers are tops among rookies.

Fans make up 50% of the vote, while 25% will be from current players, and the other 25% will be made by media.

Clark was not selected to be on the 12-woman roster for the USA’s Olympic team, which remains a heavily debated topic.

Clark and Wilson are the only players with over 200,000 votes – Clark’s Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, ranks third with 171,864. Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese is seventh, with 118,490.

The top 10 vote-getters will automatically be named to participate in the All-Star Game.

Any top 10 vote-getter who has not already been named to the Olympic roster will automatically be assigned to Team WNBA, which is good news for Clark.

The game, the WNBA’s 20th, will be played on July 20 in front of what is already a sellout crowd at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Clark’s Fever have won three straight, improving to 6-10 on the season. They have also won four in a row at home, the first time they have done that since 2015.

They head to Atlanta Friday night to face the Atlanta Dream, whom they beat last week, 91-84, on their own home court.

