Cadillac Williams to remain on Hugh Freeze’s staff as associate head coach

The Auburn Tigers may have hired a new head coach, but the man who has led the program for the past four weeks will be sticking with the program.

Interim head coach Cadillac Williams will be retained by Hugh Freeze as an associate head coach.

Williams, who starred at running back for the Tigers from 2001-2004, made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“It has always been my desire to stay at Auburn,” Williams wrote. “Last night, I was able to meet with coach Freeze where he shared his core values and vision for the football program and young men he will be coaching. He is a man of faith and we share many of the same values when it comes to coaching.

“I am excited about his vision and plan for getting Auburn back to its winning ways, including winning championships! Coach Freeze asked me to stay and join his staff as associate head coach. I accepted the position and am excited about working with him and learning from him.”

In four games under Williams, Auburn went 2-2, beating Texas A&M and Western Kentucky but losing to Mississippi State and Alabama.

Freeze acknowledged Williams’ work over the past several weeks, saying that he’s done an “incredible job.”

“First, I want to acknowledge Cadillac Williams for the incredible job he did as interim head coach,” Freeze said in a news release. “The impact he made is immeasurable and cannot be overstated. Secondly, Auburn is one of the preeminent programs in college football and I’m very appreciative of President [Chris] Roberts and John Cohen for this opportunity at Auburn.

“I’ve been fortunate to witness first-hand how special Auburn is during my time as a head coach in the SEC and while visiting my daughter Jordan who attended Auburn and currently lives in the community. I can’t wait to work with our student-athletes and the Auburn family to bring championships back to the Plains.”

It’s the second time Freeze will be coaching in the SEC after leading Ole Miss from 2012-2016.

Freeze resigned prior to the start of the 2017 season after it was found that he placed multiple calls to numbers associated with an escort service, and Ole Miss was later handed a two-year bowl ban.