BYU's Zach Wilson on potentially being a top 10 pick in 2021 NFL Draft: 'It’s what we dreamed of'

BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson is projected to be a top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

So far this college football season, Wilson has a 75.1 completion percentage with 2,512 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also has eight touchdowns, leading No. 9 BYU to a perfect 8-0 record, and its highest ranking since 2009.

CBS Sports has Wilson going No. 9 to the New England Patriots in their latest mock draft.

“I actually didn’t see that one,” Wilson said Thursday on The Zach Gelb Show. “I don’t see a lot of that stuff, but that’s cool. If that’s the team that wants me, shoot, I’ll give it everything I have.

“Even if Cam [Newton] was still there when I went in for that situation, what a great quarterback to learn from. What a great guy to sit behind and experience the way that he has experienced the game and learn from all of his mistakes and the things that he’s had success with as well. [Bill] Belichick is a great coach, and they’re going to be on top again one day.”

Wilson said that he’s getting used to his name being thrown around as one of the best quarterback prospects, alongside Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

“Oh, no doubt, yeah, it’s weird,” Wilson said. “I hear guys around me, friends talking about it, and you see it on social media every once in a while and it pops up and someone tags you. You try to avoid it, but honestly, it’s cool. It’s what we dreamed of. It’s what every player’s dreamed of, to see something like that. Until it comes to full effect, I really keep grinding every single day to make sure that I can do whatever I can to get there. But I really hope that some day I can be in that spot to get drafted that high.”