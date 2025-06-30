BYU’s Jake Retzlaff intends to transfer as QB expects honor code suspension after assault allegations: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff intends to transfer as he believes a seven-game suspension is coming from the school for an honor code violation stemming from a sexual assault allegation against him.

Retzlaff has just one year left of eligibility as a graduate student, and with a possible suspension coming, ESPN reported his intention to go elsewhere for the 2025 college football season.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Retzlaff’s anticipation of the lengthy suspension from BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Engaging in consensual premarital sex is a violation of BYU’s honor code, which is a strict set of rules that instructs students to “live a chaste and virtuous life,” per the Tribune.

While Retzlaff is not Mormon, the honor code applies to all students enrolled at BYU.

A woman, who was referred to as Jane Doe A.G., is accusing Retzlaff of sexual assault in a lawsuit that was filed in May. Retzlaff is being sued for alleged battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress for an alleged incident at his apartment in November 2023.

BYU QUARTERBACK JAKE RETZLAFF DENIES 2023 SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS IN LAWSUIT RESPONSE

Retzlaff, 22, is not being criminally charged.

According to the lawsuit, the Salt Lake City woman is claiming she met Retzlaff via social media before agreeing to visit him at his apartment to play video games, per ESPN.

The lawsuit states that the two started to kiss, but Retzlaff ignored her requests to stop and continued to “escalating the situation.”

The original complaint alleged that Retzlaff put his hands around the woman’s neck and raped her after she attempted to leave his apartment, per ESPN. However, new filings on Friday have Retzlaff denying the allegations, claiming the two engaged in consensual sex.

“Mr. Retzlaff specifically and categorically denies each and every and all allegations that he bit, raped or strangled [the woman], which are ridiculous and bizarre allegations, all of which are false and untrue,” Retzlaff’s attorneys wrote, via ESPN.

Retzlaff’s attorneys are also accusing the woman of extortion, claiming the quarterback never heard from the woman for more than a year. But, now that he is “an NFL Draft prospect,” the lawsuit is coming out, USA Today reported, citing Friday’s filings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Retzlaff transferred to BYU in 2023, and he led the way in 2024 with an 11-2 record for the Cougars.

It’s unknown where Retzlaff will transfer, or which teams may be interested in him for this year.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.