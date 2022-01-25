Bye-bye Brooklyn? Report suggests James Harden wants to play elsewhere

James Harden is supposedly unhappy in Brooklyn and has ‘voiced his frustrations regarding Kyrie Irving’s part-time status’, according to a report by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Makes sense for the beard to be upset given his unfinished resume, however we should be clear here:

James Harden’s frustration should be with the Nets and the city of Brooklyn for their crummy vaccine protocols, not Irving.

The Brooklyn Nets are still in decent shape when it comes to the playoffs with the eastern conference being weak and all — the problem is that given the current protocols for home games, Kyrie won’t be available for home playoff games. What are the chances the Nets don’t need a member of their “big three” for any home game in a series throughout the playoffs?

Teams that’ve won titles in the past, regardless of talent, have always needed every player on their rosters. That’s not going to fly with the 2018 MVP in large part because he literally has to win a title to cement his legacy. Even if Harden had to team up with arguably the greatest scorer ever behind Jordan and another perennial all-star to capture that elusive championship, he’ll be remembered as a regular season star that choked in the playoffs.

This leaves room for traction of the beard landing elsewhere. Could it be the Boston Celtics, who have a surplus of talent at the guard and forward position that need an upgrade at point guard? Or will the Philadelphia 76ers manage to pry Harden with Ben Simmons that hasn’t played a single minute this year?

Boston native Bill Simmons weighed in:

He’s not wrong. What sense would it make for the Nets to acquire Ben Simmons for James Harden? Plenty of talent in the NBA that’d suffice in a deal for James Harden, and now suddenly the 76ers’ offer is the best they can do? A player that can’t shoot a basketball has no business as the feature of a return on an MVP candidate.

And yes, we’re pretty sure the Brooklyn Nets have no aspirations to help a division rival build a contender. There’s a better chance Harden ends up in Shanghai than the Nets agreeing to send a star player to the Sixers.

Where will Harden end up, though?