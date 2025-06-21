Bulls, White Sox owner to be deposed for lawsuit after fan was shot

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf will be deposed in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting during a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field in August 2023, a Cook County judge ordered Friday, per multiple reports.

The shooting has been shrouded in mystery nearly two years later.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and refused medical attention. The 42-year-old woman filed a lawsuit in 2024, accusing the team of “negligence and recklessness.”

Videos posted to X at the time showed some panicked patrons running away from the stadium. Others were awaiting a Vanilla Ice concert at the end of the game that ended up being canceled because of “technical issues,” according to a message on the scoreboard.

“Due to technical issues, tonight’s postgame concert has been canceled,” the message read in part. “We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

It was unclear how a weapon was able to get into the stadium in the first place. The ballpark doesn’t allow for any type of weapon to be brought into the facility.

“Weapons of any type, including pepper spray. It is illegal for anyone to enter or attempt to enter the ballpark with a firearm, regardless of permit,” according to the park’s rules.

A fan previously told FOX 32 Chicago he went through a metal detector to get into the stadium.

The shooting didn’t stop the game from carrying on, however, as the White Sox lost to the Athletics 12-4.