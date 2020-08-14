Bulls fire Jim Boylen after disappointing run

The Chicago Bulls fired head coach Jim Boylen on Friday ending his nearly two-year run with the team.

Boylen’s termination came as the front office switched its president of basketball of operations and its general manager in recent months since the team was eliminated from playoff contention and was not a part of the restarted season in the Disney World bubble.

“After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary,” Arturas Karnisovas, the team’s president of basketball operations, said in a statement.

“This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise.”

Bulls executive Michael Reinsdorf added: “No one could question Jim’s passion for our team and our organization. We sincerely appreciate his tireless efforts and contributions during his time with the Bulls, and we wish him and his family the very best.”

Boylen became the team’s head coach on Dec. 3, 2018, taking over for Fred Hoiberg. He was 39-84 since then.

Chicago has not made the playoffs since 2017. The team finished the shortened 2019-20 season 22-43.