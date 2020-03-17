Buffalo Bills to acquire Stefon Diggs from Minnesota Vikings for several draft picks: reports

The Buffalo Bills will acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings for several draft picks, according to multiple reports.

Diggs is set to join a Bills team led by Josh Allen and gives the quarterback a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver as Buffalo looks to reclaim the top spot in the AFC East division. According to the Associated Press, Buffalo is also receiving a seventh-round draft pick in the trade.

CARDINALS TO ACQUIRE DEANDRE HOPKINS FROM TEXANS IN HUGE TRADE: REPORTS

Buffalo will give up the No. 22 pick of the 2020 draft and three other picks to get Diggs. Minnesota also receives a fifth- and sixth-round pick from this year’s draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft. The trade can’t be completed until Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

FOX Sports was first to report the trade.

TOM BRADY, BUCCANEERS RUMORS HEAT UP AS NFL FREE AGENCY NEARS

Diggs started Monday tweeting, “It’s time for a new beginning.” The tweet raised speculation that the veteran wide receiver was going to be on the move after a solid first five seasons with the Vikings. Later Monday, it was reported that Diggs is going to Buffalo.

Last season, Diggs caught 63 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. But with plenty of targets on the Vikings, Diggs appeared visibly upset several times about lack of production. In 2019, Minnesota fined Diggs more than $200,000 for skipping two days of team activities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Diggs has 365 catches for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.