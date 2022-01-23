Buffalo Bills fan hopes to keep lucky sweet-potato win streak going vs. Chiefs

Buffalo Bills, this spud’s for you.

Fans of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs are fuming ahead of Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game against the Bills – over photos of sweet potatoes posted online.

It’s all because Bills fan and season ticket holder Garrett Lee recently went viral with his unique strategy for helping his favorite team win: He has brought a sweet potato to recent games, and each time Buffalo has won.

Lee is hoping his luck continues Sunday against the Chiefs. But because the game will be in Kansas City, he’s urging other Bills fans making the trip will keep the lucky streak alive for him.

Superstition is born

The phenomenon started Jan. 2, after Lee accidentally brought a sweet potato into a game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, when the Bills hosted the Atlanta Falcons, Syracuse.com reported.

“It’s like the fourth quarter and I go to reach for my phone in my pocket and I pull out the sweet potato,” Lee told the outlet. “And I’m like, ‘Huh, I guess I forgot about this.'”

The Bills won that game, 29-15 – and a superstition was born.

The following week, Lee intentionally brought a sweet potato along when the Bills played the New York Jets. Buffalo won that game too, 27-10.

“Then I brought it to the Jets game, and we won that. It’s like, once is a coincidence, twice is a trend,” Lee said, according to the report.

Next stop: the NFL postseason.

Last weekend the Bills hosted their divisional rivals, the New England Patriots, in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Lee brought a sweet potato again. The Bills won again, 47-17.

‘Like it was Excalibur’

“It was that first touchdown from Josh to Dawson, where Josh said he was just throwing the ball away and Dawson somehow caught it. I just held [the potato] up like it was Excalibur,” Lee added, Syracuse.com reported. He was referring to Bills quarterback Josh Allen and tight end Dawson Knox.

“I was like, now we’re on to something,” Lee said.

The Bills have been undefeated since Lee started bringing a sweet potato to games, but he will not be traveling to Kansas City for Sunday’s game. So, Bills fans – aka the “Bills Mafia” – have been trying to get the word out, urging any fellow Buffalo supporters in Kansas City to bring a potato to GEHA Field at Arrowhead in hopes of keeping the sweet-potato hot streak going.

Sneak one in?

“Any Bills fans going to Kansas City I urge you to sneak a sweet potato into Arrowhead. [Garrett Lee] will help u with any tips on how and where to hide it, but we need as many sweet potatoes in that stadium as possible. Please and thank you,” Bills Mafia super fan “Brother Bill” tweeted Tuesday.

Some people have jokingly responded while others are flagging the Kansas City team and its stadium security staff to try to prevent any Bills fans from bringing a sweet potato into the facility.

Lee will be watching from home in Batavia, New York, but said he is hopeful to see a sweet potato at the game.