Buffalo Bills: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Buffalo Bills made seven selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bills didn’t have a first-round pick, but made the most of their second-round picks, adding a piece on defense and in the backfield.

Buffalo also found a backup for Josh Allen.

Here are who the Bills chose during the draft:

**

ROUND 2, PICK 54: A.J. EPENESA, DE

The Bills selected defensive end A.J. Epenesa with the No. 54 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Epenesa was expected to go in the first round of the draft but he slid toward the back of the second round. Epenesa will get to play on the same line as Ed Oliver. He had 49 tackles and 11 1/2 sacks in his junior year at Iowa.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 86: ZACK MOSS, RB

The Bills selected running back Zack Moss with the No. 86 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Moss has the ability to be a productive running back in the Bills’ offense. He had 1,416 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns for Utah during his senior season.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 128: GABRIEL DAVIS, WR

The Bills selected wide receiver Gabriel Davis with the No. 128 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis was a top wide receiver at Central Florida for three seasons. In those three years, he recorded 152 catches for 2,447 yards and 12 touchdowns.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 167: JAKE FROMM, QB

The Bills selected quarterback Jake Fromm with the No. 167 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Fromm well from a potential second-round pick to the fourth round. In his junior season at Georgia, he had 2,860 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 188: TYLER BASS, K

The Bills selected kicker Tyler Bass with the No. 188 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Bass is the second kicker taken off the board.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 207: ISAIAH HODGINS, WR

The Bills selected wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins with the No. 207 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hodgins played in 12 games for Oregon State in 2019. He had 86 catches for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 239: DANE JACKSON, CB

The Bills selected cornerback Dane Jackson with the No. 239 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Jackson played in 13 games for Pittsburgh in 2019. He had 43 tackle and an interception.