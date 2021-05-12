Buffalo Bills 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Buffalo Bills were close to ending their 26-year streak of missing out on a Super Bowl in 2020 but came up short in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills will return with quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs at the helm of the offense. On the other side of the ball, one of the most ferocious defenses in the NFL is led by Tre’Davious White, Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and Jerry Hughes.

Buffalo’s first game of the season takes place against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. ET. The Bills’ season will end against the New York Jets on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Bills will also get a Thanksgiving night game this season against the New Orleans Saints.

Here’s who the Bills will be matching up against in 2021:

Home Opponents: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Steelers, Washington

Away Opponents: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Chiefs

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 130-142

Here is the Bills’ 2021 regular-season schedule: