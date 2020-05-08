Buffalo Bills 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Buffalo Bills did not make it far in the 2019 playoffs but getting there was half the battle. In 2020, the team faces a good shot at getting to the postseason and an even better shot at winning the AFC East.

The Bills will face teams from the AFC North, AFC South, AFC West and NFC West during the 2020 regular season.

Buffalo’s offense received an upgrade, acquiring Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the offseason and might make itself more interesting to watch come fall. Josh Allen will finally have a big-name target to throw to and fans should be eager to see how he performs.

Here’s who the Bills will be matching up against in 2020.

Home Opponents: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Away Opponents: Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 134-121-1

**

Here are the Bills’ regular-season and preseason schedules.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM