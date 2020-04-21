Buffalo Bills: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Buffalo Bills finished 10-6 during the 2019 season.

The Bills have seven picks going into the draft. They acquired three of their picks from three teams — the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.

Last year, the Bills picked defensive lineman Ed Oliver with their first-round pick. Oliver played in 16 games, starting in seven of them, and recorded five sacks and 43 tackles.

Here are the Bills’ draft picks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

DRAFT PICKS

Round 2, No. 54 overall

Round 3, No. 86 overall

Round 4, No. 128 overall

Round 5, No. 167 overall

Round 6, No 188 overall (from CLE)

Round 6, No. 207 overall (from BAL via NE)

Round 7, No. 239 overall (from MIN)

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are some of the Bills’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

A.J. Klein, LB (signed from NO)

Daryl Williams, OL (signed from CAR)

Josh Norman, CB (signed from WAS)

Mario Addison, LB (signed from CAR)

Quinton Jefferson, DE (signed from SEA)

Stefon Diggs, WR (trade with MIN)

Taiwan Jones, RB (signed from HOU)

Tyler Matakevich, LB (signed from PIT)

Vernon Butler, DE (signed with CAR)

DEPARTURES

Jordan Phillips, DT (signed with ARI)

Kevin Johnson, CB (signed with CLE)

Shaq Lawson, DE (signed with MIA)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Corey Liuget, DL

Frank Gore, RB

Julian Stanford, LB

Kurt Coleman, S

LaAdrian Waddle, OL

Lorenzo Alexander, LB

Mo Alexander, LB

Senorise Perry, RB