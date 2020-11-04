Bucs waive receiver to make room for Antonio Brown ahead of Saints game

Antonio Brown was activated off the reserve/suspended list on Tuesday and will make his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they take on the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

The Bucs waived wide receiver Cyril Grayson to make room on the 53-man roster for Brown, who finished up an eight-game suspension he was given earlier this year for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the team said on its website.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star was signed by the Bucs on Oct. 27. While he was able to attend team meetings and work with the coaching staff last week, the first day Brown was able to practice with the team was Wednesday – though a short week might get in the way of that.

“We’ll see how much we can get him taught,” head coach Bruce Arians said, via ESPN. “And the first practice will be a walk-through because we’ve got a short week coming off Monday night, so we basically miss a practice this week on Wednesday because of the short week, so it’ll be a walk-through practice and basically all learning.”

Tampa Bay certainly isn’t lacking weapons on the offensive line but Brown’s presence is a welcome one.

“He’s an unbelievable receiver, one of the best of all-time,” wide receiver Mike Evans said of Brown following the Bucs’ win over the New York Giants on Monday. “He’s going to help us a lot.”

The biggest connection on the field will be with quarterback Tom Brady – the two played just one game together for the New England Patriots before Brown was released in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

But how much playing time will Brown see? Arians says it depends.

“He’ll have his role. It could be 10 plays, it could be 35 plays. I wouldn’t anticipate 60 plays, for sure, but we’ll just see how it goes.”