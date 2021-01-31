Bucs' Tom Brady to join elite club in sports history with Super Bowl LV win

After 21 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady seems to breaks records with every pass, every yard and every win but a victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV next week will be especially significant for the veteran quarterback.

Feb. 7 will mark Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance but a win would give him his seventh NFL title, breaking the record for most Super Bowls won by any single player. It would also put him ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots with the most wins by a team with six apiece.

But if Brady were to lead the Bucs to their first Super Bowl win since 2003, he would join baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson and 12-time NBA All-Star Oscar Robertson as sports icons that went on to win championships in their first year with a new team.

Robertson, like Brady, had spent his entire career with one team.

In 1970, he was traded from the Cincinnati Royals to the Milwaukee Bucks after 10 seasons and six playoff appearances. The Bucks would win 66 regular-season games with Robertson before sweeping the Washington Bullets to earn the franchise’s only NBA title.

Similarly, Robinson made his MLB debut for the Cincinnati Reds in 1956 where he played nine seasons before eventually being traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 1966. That same year Robinson won the Triple Crown by hitting .316 with 49 homers and 113 RBIs and won both the American League and World Series MVP honors in Baltimore’s 4-0 sweep of the Dodgers.

Robinson would earn his second title when the Orioles won the 1970 World Series over the Reds.

Brady has a chance to join Robertson and Robinson in sports history with a win over the defending Super Bowl champions who are looking to make history themselves with back-to-back titles.

There have only been seven organizations to ever win the Super Bowl two seasons in a row, with the Green Bay Packers starting the trend in 1967 with a win in Super Bowl I and again the following season. The Steelers are arguably the most impressive of the group, having won back-to-back titles in the 1975 and 1976 seasons and then again in 1979 and 1980 seasons.

The Miami Dolphins have also held the Lombardi Trophy for consecutive seasons in 1973 and 1974.

This list continues with the San Francisco 49ers (1989-1990), Dallas Cowboys (1993-1994), Denver Broncos (1998-1999) and the Patriots (2004-2005).

