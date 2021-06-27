Tom Brady isn’t one to make headlines with controversial comments to the media but according to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, that’s intentional.

Ironically, Brady’s unfiltered comments in HBO’s “The Shop” which aired on Friday have caused quite the media storm after took aim at one mystery team’s decision to pass on him during free agency but he also revealed that reporters shouldn’t trust what he says during press conferences.

“What I say vs. what I think are two totally different things,” he said, via CBS Sports. “I would say 90 percent of what I say is probably not what I’m thinking, which is challenging. I really admire people that actually can do that and say what they think because they invite a lot of other things into their life. I think there’s part of me that doesn’t like conflict. So in the end, I just always try to play it super flat.”

The 43-year-old quarterback added that in addition to avoiding conflict with any controversial remarks, he does it as a part of his game-day strategy.

“From a strategic standpoint I never want to give away what we’re doing,” he said. “I usually say the opposite. If they got a sh—y corner, I’ll be like, ‘That guy’s unbelievable! I don’t even know how to complete balls over there!’ And in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘I’m going at that motherf—– all day.’ Because I don’t want to give them anything.”

Brady’s serious persona seemed to lighten up after signing with the Bucs — most notably while celebrating his seventh Super Bowl in Tampa’s boat parade.

During Friday’s episode, he took a swipe at one team that decided not to sign the future Hall of Famer during free agency.

“There was a story in free agency. One of the teams, they were interested and all of sudden they weren’t interested at the very end. I was sitting there thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf—–,” he said.

“When I look back I’m like, there’s no f—ing way I would’ve went to that team.”